Highlights Atletico Madrid 1-2 Real Madrid: Rodrygo, Valverde goals guide Los Blancos to Madrid Derby win and top of the table

HIGHLIGHTS

FULL-TIME!!

Real Madrid beats Atletico Madrid 2-1 in the Madrid Derby. It is nine wins out of nine for the Los Blancos. Real back to the top of the table.

90+4’

Alaba takes a shot from miles out and skies his effort. Real Madrid seconds away from getting bragging rights in Madrid.

90+2’

Now Camavinga is brought down and Madrid with a chance to see out more precious seconds.

90+1’

RED CARD: Hermoso sees a second yellow minutes after seeing his first and he is off. Late drama in the Madrid derby. After the replay, it does look a bit harsh on Hermoso.

90’

Four added minutes!!

89’

Real Madrid booking: Carvajal sees a yellow card for his challenge on Mandrava.

Atletico Madrid booking: Mario Hermoso sees yellow for getting into a tussle with Carvajal after the freekick.

86’

Real Madrid Subs: Dani Ceballos and Marco Asensio come on for Rodrygo and Kroos

83’ GOOAAALLLL!!! ATLETICO PULLS ONE BACK!! IT IS HERMOSO!! Rare mistake by Courtois at goal. He came out to punch the ball from an Atletico corner and completely misjudged it. The ball hit Hermoso’s shoulder and ended up inside the back of the net.

81’

Atletico Madrid Sub: Saul replaces Kondogbia

Real Madrid Sub: Eduardo Camavinga replaces Modric

78’

Correa with an early cross and Cunha was waiting to pounce on the ball. Alaba throws his body and makes a great interception to block Correa’s cross.

77’

Correa gets past Tchouameni with a great touch but his second touch was heavy as Rudiger gets to the ball and clears it for the freekick.

75’

Real Madrid sub: Antonio Rudiger replaces Mendy.

74’

Valverde takes a shot from distance after the ball is rolled to him from the freekick. The ball sails over the Atletico goal.

73’

Rodrygo gets past De Paul and he would have been away if not for Witsel’s challenge. Real Madrid has a freekick in a good position. Alaba is already eyeing it.

73’

Atletico Sub: Angel Correa replaces Koke. It hasn’t been the best night for the Atletico skipper.

70’

Simeone’s men trying to find that little opening in Real’s defence but the Los Blancos look impenetrable at the moment. Ancelotti’s men keeping their shape well and it is mainly square passes or back passes from Atletico.

66’

Vinicius Jr is fouled this time on the left touchline by Llorente. The Brazilian was away before he was brought down. Atletico looks pretty much clueless right now.

63’

Atletico booking: Koke is shown the yellow card for his challenge on Rodrygo who had gotten away from the Atletico skipper with a skilful touch.

63’

Atletico Subs: Matheus Cunha and Alvaro Morata replace Felix and De Paul.

61’

Griezmann with a good cross at Courtois’ back-post. Felipe goes for it but ends up pushing Courtois. The referee gives the foul. The ball had anyway gone out.

57’

Griezmann tries to turn Militao and cross the ball to the centre of the box but ends up crossing the ball straight to Courtois.

56’

Griezmann with another cross inside the box from an Atletico freekick. This time it was floated all towards Felipe but Militao gets to the ball and chests it down to Courtois.

54’

Griezmann with a driving cross inside the box from the freekick. Tchouameni brings the ball down and Modric clears.

53’

Atletico has a freekick in a good position. Griezmann to deliver the ball.

52’

Reinaldo fouls Modric again on the right touchline. He is playing with fire right now considering he is already on a yellow card.

50’

Felix finds himself in a good position inside Real’s box but before the Portuguese could do anything, Tchouameni gets the ball away to safety.

48’

Real Madrid continues its first-half intensity in the second half. Plenty of football still left to be played but the Spanish champion look comfortable at the moment.

46’

No half-time change to report from either side.

45’

We are back for the second-half!!

HALF-TIME!!

Real Madrid leading 2-0 at the break against Atletico Madrid courtesy of goals by Rodrygo and Valverde.

45’

Two added minutes!!

45’

Koke tries to find Carrasco but Modric at the right place to make the interception and come away with the ball.

42’

Shot: De Paul with a shot from distance but is straight at Courtois and the Real keeper deals with it comfortably.

40’

Save: Carrasco with a chance to pull one back for Atletico. He dispatches a venomous shot at Courtois but the Real Madrid keeper makes a good save.

36’ GOOOAAALLL!! VALVERDE DOUBLES REAL MADRID’S LEAD!!! Modric slips a wonderful pass to Vinicius who had made a darting run behind the defence. He makes into the Atletico box and shoots at the far-post. The ball hits the post and comes back into play. Valverde reaches to the loose-ball first and blasts it to the roof of the net.

35’

Griezmann whips the ball in from the freekick but the height is too high and the ball beats everyone and goes out of play.

34’

Atletico Madrid has a freekick in a good position. Griezmann standing over it.

33’

Real Madrid booking: Ferland Mendy shown yellow for his challenge on Llorente.

26’

Rodrygo was away again and had the chance to score his second. The Brazilian went for the shot but Reinaldo puts in a brilliant challenge to block the shot.

30’

After the replay is shown, it is actually an ill-timed challenge by Reinaldo. Hi studs were up and he challenged Rodrygo from behind with full force. The Brazilian needed a bit of treatment but is okay to continue.

28’

Atletico Booking: Reinaldo is shown yellow for his late challenge on Rodrygo. The first yellow card of the game.

25’

Save: Griezmann connects well as he shoots at goal from the edge of the box. Courtois had to dive to his left and get a solid hand to the ball to make the save.

18’ GOOOAAALLL!!! RODRYGO SCORES FOR REAL MADRID!! That has come against the run of play. Rodrygo passed the ball to Tchouameni. The Frenchman finds Rodrygo with a pinpoint aerial ball and the Brazilian controls the ball exquisitely and blasts it past a helpless Oblak into the back of the net. The pass, the run and the finish- everything was top-notch in that goal.

17’

Shot: Kondogbia shoots from miles out. The shot has power but not the direction and it is a Real Madrid goalkick.

16’

Atletico Madrid has clearly had the better chances in the opening 15 minutes. Real Madrid finding it difficult to break Atletico’s compact defence.

13’

A bright side from the home side- Contrary to Atletico’s usual style, the players are pushing and trying to create attacking chances instead of sitting back and trying to soak pressure. Well, it a derby after all.

12’

Carrasco with a one-on-one with Carvajal. He makes space for himself and shoots low at Courtois’ near-post. The ball rattles the side-netting.

10’

Griezmann with a searching ball inside the box with the intention of finding either Carrasco or Felix inside the box. But both the players had stopped their run and the ball runs out for a goalkick.

8’

Griezmann does well to get possession of the ball. He passes to Felix who tries to get inside the Real box. But Carvajal is there to make the challenge and prevent Felix from doing so.

6’

De Paul floats a wonderful ball inside the box and Felipe rises above to get a looping header towards goal. It was a good header but misses the target by inches and rattles the top of the net. Mendy should have done a better job of putting Felipe under pressure there. It was too easy for the Atletico man.

4’

Fiesty start to the game- Koke takes too much time on the ball and Valverde snatches the ball from him. The Real Madrid midfielder takes a tumble after that and is kicked by the Atletico skipper that does not go down well.

2’

Vinicius looking to make an impact right from the start- he tries to make a piercing run but is stopped by the Atletico defence.

1’ KICK-OFF!

We are underway at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium for the Madrid Derby!!

General view inside the stadium before the match. | Photo Credit: REUTERS/Susana Vera

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid Head-to-Head

Overall, they’ve faced each other 15 times, with Simeone edging the head-to-head with six victories compared to Ancelotti’s five victories and the four draws.

As well as those two elite coaches, so many of the world’s best players will also be involved in this one.

Starting Lineup out for the match! Atletico Madrid XI: Oblak (GK), Carrasco, Reinaldo, Witsel, Felipe, Llorente, Koke(c), Kondogbia, De Paul, Griezmann, Joao Felix Real Madrid XI: Courtois(GK), Caravajal, Militao, Alaba, Kroos, Modric(c), Valverde, Tchouameni, Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo, Mendy

Match Preview

The first Madrid Derby of the 2022/23 season arrives at a crucial moment in the campaign. After five rounds of action, defending La Liga Santander champion Real Madrid has won every game so far and has 15 points to its name, whereas Atlético de Madrid has 10 points after playing out three wins, one draw and one defeat so far.

Diego Simeone knows Los Colchoneros can’t afford to slip any further behind their city rivals, so they’ll give their all when the ball gets rolling at 12:30 am IST on Monday.

Not only will Atleti set out to close the gap to Real Madrid, but it will also hope to be the ones to end Real Madrid’s winning run.

Los Blancos have won the first five fixtures of a new league season for the first time since 2009/10 and have looked unstoppable, picking up where they left off last season.

However, Real Madrid’s last loss came in this very fixture in the last LaLiga Santander season. That was in Matchday 35 last term, when Carlo Ancelotti’s men had already lifted the trophy but lost 1-0 to a Yannick Carrasco penalty at the Cívitas Metropolitano.

The latest edition of Simeone vs Ancelotti

In Diego Simeone and Carlo Ancelotti, the Madrid Derby boasts two of the very best coaches in world football. The Argentine and the Italian have become legends at their respective clubs, partly because of their results in this fixture.

For example, Ancelotti’s 2013/14 Real Madrid side won La Décima, the club’s 10th European Cup, against Atleti, while Simeone’s most impressive Madrid Derby win was the 4-0 over the Italian squad in the 2014/15 LaLiga Santander season.