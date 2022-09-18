Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid: When, where to watch, team news, live streaming info, India telecast

The first Madrid Derby of the 2022/23 season arrives at a crucial moment in the campaign. After five rounds of action, defending La Liga Santander champion Real Madrid has won every game so far and has 15 points to its name, whereas Atlético de Madrid has 10 points after playing out three wins, one draw and one defeat so far.

Diego Simeone knows Los Colchoneros can’t afford to slip any further behind their city rivals, so they’ll give their all when the ball gets rolling at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday.

🎙 Simeone



"We're gonna face a great team with great players". pic.twitter.com/n6zF2NJKvk — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) September 17, 2022

Not only will Atleti set out to close the gap to Real Madrid, but it will also hope to be the ones to end Real Madrid’s winning run.

Los Blancos have won the first five fixtures of a new league season for the first time since 2009/10 and have looked unstoppable, picking up where they left off last season.

However, Real Madrid’s last loss came in this very fixture in the last LaLiga Santander season. That was in Matchday 35 last term, when Carlo Ancelotti’s men had already lifted the trophy but lost 1-0 to a Yannick Carrasco penalty at the Cívitas Metropolitano.

Atleti’s first Madrid Derby victory at their new home

That Madrid Derby victory towards the end of last season was Atlético de Madrid’s first against Real Madrid since moving to their new stadium in 2017.

It has now hosted its neighbour in north-east Madrid on five occasions, but its only win was the last one, coming after three draws and one defeat.

“We really wanted to achieve this first derby victory at the Metropolitano, earning the three points for our fans,” Atleti captain Koke said after the victory in May. “Our fans will remember that effort and the way we pushed from the very beginning. This was about more than the three points.”

Now, having already experienced a Madrid Derby celebration in its new home, Atlético de Madrid will come into this Sunday’s game feeling extra confident and extra motivated to repeat that feeling.

The latest edition of Simeone vs Ancelotti

In Diego Simeone and Carlo Ancelotti, the Madrid Derby boasts two of the very best coaches in world football. The Argentine and the Italian have become legends at their respective clubs, partly because of their results in this fixture.

For example, Ancelotti’s 2013/14 Real Madrid side won La Décima, the club’s 10th European Cup, against Atleti, while Simeone’s most impressive Madrid Derby win was the 4-0 over the Italian’s squad in the 2014/15 LaLiga Santander season.

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid Head-to-Head

Overall, they’ve faced each other 15 times, with Simeone edging the head-to-head with six victories compared to Ancelotti’s five victories and the four draws.

As well as those two elite coaches, so many of the world’s best players will also be involved in this one.

Last 5 meetings

⦿ Atletico Madrid 1-0 Real Madrid

Atletico Madrid 1-0 Real Madrid ⦿ Real Madrid 2-0 Atletico Madrid

Real Madrid 2-0 Atletico Madrid ⦿ Atletico Madrid 1-1 Real Madrid

Atletico Madrid 1-1 Real Madrid ⦿ Real Madrid 2-0 Atletico Madrid

Real Madrid 2-0 Atletico Madrid ⦿ Real Madrid 1-0 Atletico Madrid

Players to watch out for:

João Félix and Vinícius are both 22 years of age and already leading their teams’ attacks, and they’ll be trying to get the better of the world-class goalkeepers that are Jan Oblak and Thibaut Courtois, arguably the two best shot-stoppers in the game.

Given how crucial the three points are, this promises to be a thrilling battle when Atlético de Madrid and Real Madrid meet on Sunday night. This is the final LaLiga Santander match before the September international break, so both sets of players will approach this match ready to put every ounce of sweat into this rivalry match.