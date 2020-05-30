Football La-Liga La-Liga Barcelona spell the worst year of my career, says Martino Gerardo Martino did not much enjoy his time in charge of Barcelona when he was sacked by the Catalan club after nine months. Joe Wright 30 May, 2020 09:37 IST Barcelona was unable to defend its LaLiga title under Gerardo Martino and knocked out by Atletico Madrid in the Champions League quarterfinals. - Stanley Chou/Getty Images Joe Wright 30 May, 2020 09:37 IST Mexico head coach Gerardo Martino says his season in charge of Barcelona was the worst of his career.Martino took over at Camp Nou from Tito Vilanova in July 2013 and enjoyed a positive start, winning the Supercopa de Espana on away goals against Atletico Madrid.Barca started the LaLiga season with a 7-0 thrashing of Levante before winning his first Clasico 2-1 at home to Real Madrid in October.The season ended in disappointment, though, with Atletico pipping Barca to the title after holding them to a 1-1 draw at Camp Nou on the final day of the league season, having lost the Copa del Rey final to Real Madrid a month earlier.Martino, who stepped down after the Atletico draw, says it was trying to get the best out of the squad while attempting to embrace its stylistic traditions that made life difficult."From the results side of things, it wasn't a bad year," he said, as quoted by Sport. "We won a trophy and we played in a final, but at Barcelona what matters is how many trophies you win."However, I say it was my worst year because my contribution as coach started and finished with the management of the team.READ: La Liga season to resume on June 11 "There were concerns that my management had a short life and, for me, the Clasico against Real Madrid that we won 2-1 at home was key."We scored the second goal running into space and if Barcelona ran into space, it was because something did not fit together."But I understand that, if we could add anything to the team, it was not to deny the possibility of running."Speed was going to make Barcelona more complete because when there were lapses in the dominance of the opposition, it was good to go back and move into space. That was carried out the following year, with Luis Enrique." Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos