22’ Barcelona scores! 3-0!

Lewandowski scores! Barcelona is running rampage at Camp Nou! Dembele is again at the heart of the move. He cuts in from the right side and plays the ball in the box to Lewandowski. The Polish striker takes a touch to cushion the ball, completes a turn and slams the ball into the net with his right foot. This is the second consecutive game where Barcelona has scored three goals in the first half.