 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Barcelona pushes back Camp Nou return to mid-February

The Spanish giants released a statement saying their La Liga home games against Valencia and Alaves, provisionally scheduled on January 26 and February 2, respectively, would be played at their current Montjuic Olympic stadium.

Published : Nov 20, 2024 22:48 IST , Madrid - 1 MIN READ

AFP
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE:
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: | Photo Credit: AP

Barcelona said on Wednesday its return to the Camp Nou would be delayed until at least mid-February as the iconic stadium undergoes modernisation and expansion work.

The Spanish giants released a statement saying their La Liga home games against Valencia and Alaves, provisionally scheduled on January 26 and February 2, respectively, would be played at their current Montjuic Olympic stadium.

Barcelona cited UEFA rules preventing clubs from changing stadiums during the Champions League’s opening phase and “the logistical difficulties and extra costs” if they kept open two grounds at the same time.

The Camp Nou could instead host the Catalan club’s following home league clash against Rayo Vallecano on February 16.

Barcelona said last month it was aiming to return to the Camp Nou by the end of 2024 with an initial capacity of 62,000.

The stadium should be completed in the summer of 2026 with a capacity of 105,000, when the project dubbed “Espai Barca” will be finished and the stadium roof installed.

Work on the Camp Nou began in June 2023 but was slowed over permit complications and complaints over working conditions.

As a result Barca requested to extend its contract for the use of the Montjuic Olympic stadium “until March 31, 2025, as a precaution”.

Related Topics

Barcelona /

Camp Nou /

La Liga /

Champions League /

UEFA

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Barcelona pushes back Camp Nou return to mid-February
    AFP
  2. Iconic Real Madrid lockers on display in London auction
    AFP
  3. China Masters 2024: Sindhu, Lakshya and Bansod progress to second round; Satwik-Chirag earn comeback win
    PTI
  4. Ailing DMK Afzal, Asian Games gold medallist, receives monetary support from Sports Authority of Telangana
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  5. Rani Rampal says she thought about playing in inaugural season of Hockey India League before announcing retirement
    Nihit Sachdeva
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Can Amorim unite Man United?

Ayon Sengupta
Breathing rarefied air: Arjun Erigaisi made history at the European Chess Club Cup by breaking into the exclusive 2800 rating club in the live chess ratings, which update in real time. To date, only 16 players worldwide have reached this milestone. 

From adversity to ubiquity: The story of Arjun Erigaisi

Mayank
+ SEE all Stories

More on La-Liga

  1. Barcelona pushes back Camp Nou return to mid-February
    AFP
  2. Barcelona’s Fati ruled out for four weeks with hamstring injury
    AFP
  3. Barcelona, Real Madrid injury update: Yamal, Lewandowski, Rodrygo and Vazquez out for weeks
    Reuters
  4. La Liga 2024-25: Simeone proud of Atletico’s resilience in 1-0 win at Mallorca
    Reuters
  5. La Liga 2024-25: ‘There are no excuses,’ says Flick as Barca’s winning streak ends with shock defeat at Real Sociedad
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Barcelona pushes back Camp Nou return to mid-February
    AFP
  2. Iconic Real Madrid lockers on display in London auction
    AFP
  3. China Masters 2024: Sindhu, Lakshya and Bansod progress to second round; Satwik-Chirag earn comeback win
    PTI
  4. Ailing DMK Afzal, Asian Games gold medallist, receives monetary support from Sports Authority of Telangana
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  5. Rani Rampal says she thought about playing in inaugural season of Hockey India League before announcing retirement
    Nihit Sachdeva
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment