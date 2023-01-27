La-Liga

Marcos Alonso agrees to contract extension with Barcelona

The 32-year-old Alonso has scored two goals in 19 appearances since arriving to Camp Nou.  | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Barcelona and defender Marcos Alonso have reached an agreement to extend his contract until the end of the 2023-24 season, the Spanish club said Friday.

Alonso joined Barcelona as a free agent in September after terminating his contract with Chelsea. His initial contract only tied him to Barcelona until the end of this season.

The 32-year-old Alonso has scored two goals in 19 appearances since arriving to Camp Nou. He has played both as a left back and as a central defender for coach Xavi.

He was part of a major overhaul of Barcelona’s squad last summer made possible by the club selling some of its future television rights and other assets.

Barcelona said that his buyout clause remained at 50 million euros ($54 million).

