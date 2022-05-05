Barca defender Pique sidelined with persistent thigh injury

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique will spend time on the sidelines after suffering a flare-up of the tendinopathy affecting his thigh, the LaLiga club said on Thursday.

The centre back has played 39 times for Barcelona in all competitions this season, last featuring in their 2-1 league win over Mallorca last weekend.

Barcelona did not put a timeline on Pique's recovery.

ALSO READ | Ancelotti will 'probably' retire after Real Madrid job

"(Pique) has suffered a flare-up of the tendinopathy affecting the adductor longus muscle in his left thigh. He is out and his recovery will determine his availability," Barcelona tweeted.

With the league title already sealed by Real Madrid, Barcelona is looking to finish second. It has 66 points, two more than third-placed Sevilla, with four games left.

Barcelona travels to Real Betis on Saturday.