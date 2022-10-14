La-Liga

Drake’s logo to replace Spotify on Barcelona shirt for El Clasico

Barcelona, which was one of the last major clubs without a shirt sponsor, said the move was part of its efforts to bring football and music together.

Reuters
14 October, 2022 13:10 IST
FC Barcelona player Raphinha. Barcelona will sport the owl logo of Drake's OVO Sound label on its jersey instead of main sponsor Spotify when it takes on Real Madrid in La Ligaon Sunday.

FC Barcelona player Raphinha. Barcelona will sport the owl logo of Drake’s OVO Sound label on its jersey instead of main sponsor Spotify when it takes on Real Madrid in La Ligaon Sunday. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Barcelona will sport the owl logo of Drake’s OVO Sound label on its jersey instead of main sponsors Spotify when it takes on Real Madrid on Sunday to mark the Canadian rapper surpassing 50 billion streams on the music platform.

Four-time Grammy award winner Drake posted an image of the limited-edition jersey on Instagram to his more than 120 million followers.

Barcelona leads LaLiga on goal difference ahead of Real Madrid.

