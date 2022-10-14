Drake’s logo to replace Spotify on Barcelona shirt for El Clasico

Barcelona will sport the owl logo of Drake’s OVO Sound label on its jersey instead of main sponsors Spotify when it takes on Real Madrid on Sunday to mark the Canadian rapper surpassing 50 billion streams on the music platform.

Barcelona, which was one of the last major clubs without a shirt sponsor, said the move was part of its efforts to bring football and music together.

Four-time Grammy award winner Drake posted an image of the limited-edition jersey on Instagram to his more than 120 million followers.

Barcelona leads LaLiga on goal difference ahead of Real Madrid.