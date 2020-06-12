La-Liga Barcelona players train ahead of long-awaited La Liga return Barcelona players are training in preparation for their first La Liga game since the league was suspended in March due to the coronavirus outbreak. Team Sportstar 12 June, 2020 11:08 IST Team Sportstar 12 June, 2020 11:08 IST Barcelona players train ahead of long-awaited La Liga return Gareth Bale returns to training for Real Madrid Messi returns to Barcelona training ahead of Mallorca restart Diego Costa in court to settle tax fraud case More Videos Suarez ready to return to football after injury Fastest to adapt will win LaLiga title: Kroos La Liga: Andres Iniesta backs Barcelona to win title Sevilla pays tribute to Jose Antonio Reyes Real Madrid's Vazquez aiming for eleven wins to lift La Liga title Chris Hughton: EPL 'has a responsibility' to help lower-league clubs Messi sends La Liga a warning with deadly finish in Barcelona training La Liga legends name the toughest stadiums they ever played at