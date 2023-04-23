La Liga: Table-topper Barcelona takes on Atletico Madrid

Xavi Hernandez’s Barcelona, which is coming on the back of two consecutive draws will face Diego Simeone’s in-form Atletico Madrid in an afternoon kick-off at Camp Nou in Barcelona on Sunday.

The hosts sit comfortably on top of the standings, 11 points ahead of second-placed Real Madrid, with Atletico Madrid in third place, only two points behind its Madrid rival after 29 games.

Barcelona’s title charge has slowed with back-to-back draws against Girona and Getafe, whereas Atletico has been unbeaten in La Liga since a 1-0 loss to Barcelona in early January.

Both teams have been eliminated from contention for European titles. Manchester United halted Barcelona’s Europa League campaign in the playoff rounds, while Atletico finished last in their Champions League group, failing to qualify for the Europa League.

Xavi has included the 15-year-old winger Lamine Yamal in the squad for the Madrid game. The Spanish winger also became the youngest ever to enter a Barcelona squad for an official game

Yamal, who has played for Spain U17s, has developed in Barcelona’s feted La Masia youth academy.

With a 12-point lead over fourth-placed Real Betis, Atletico Madrid can delay Barcelona’s hopes of sealing the Spanish league title early.

FORM GUIDE

Barcelona has three wins, a draw and two defeats in its last six games in all competitions.

Atletico Madrid has won all of its last six games in all competitions.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Total games: 36 games | Barcelona: 20 wins | Atletico Madrid: 5 wins

PREDICTED 11

Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Kounde, Araujo, Alonso, Balde; Kessie, Busquets, Gavi; Raphinha, Lewandowski, Fati

Atletico Madrid: Oblak; Hermoso, Savic, Gimenez; Molina, De Paul, Barrios, Koke, Carrasco; Morata, Griezmann