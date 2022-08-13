Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano LIVE La Liga: Telecast in India; streaming info; head-to-head record; preview

Welcome to Sportstar’s live blog of Barcelona’s match against Rayo Vallecano in the first round of fixtures in the 2022-23 La Liga season.

Head-to-head record

Barcelona and Rayo Vallecano have played 15 matches against each other. Out of the 15, Barcelona has won 13 matches while Rayo Vallecano has won two.

Match Preview

Xavi Hernandez-led FC Barcelona makes a trip to Madrid on the opening weekend, where it will face Rayo Vallecano, which completed the league double over Barca last season.

Barcelona has registered four of its newly signed players ahead of its opening game of the season at home to Rayo Vallecano on Saturday, a La-Liga source has told Reuters.

Midfielder Franck Kessie, defender Andreas Christensen and forwards Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha are now available to face Rayo Vallecano, though Jules Kounde still needs clearance.

Barca had to meet LaLiga’s salary cap to register its new signings but several “economic levers” including new investment deals released funding after the final lever was triggered.

Barcelona would have to free up so-called salary mass to register 23-year-old France defender Kounde.

LaLiga restrictions also affected players who renewed deals in the close season but forward Ousmane Dembele and defensive midfielder Sergi Roberto have now also been registered.

Barcelona has been using several mechanisms to increase its revenue in order to offset losses, reduce debt and fulfil LaLiga’s financial fair play rules.

The club said on Friday it had sold a 24.5% stake in its audiovisual studio to production company Orpheus Media for 100 million euros ($102.58 million) to raise funds.

Barca last month signed a deal with digital fan token firm Socios.com to sell 25% of its stake in Barca Studios.

-via Reuters