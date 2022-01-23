Benzema injured as Madrid earns late draw against Elche

Karim Benzema was forced off with an injury as Real Madrid drew with Elche 2-2 on Sunday, less than a month before the former plays Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

Lucas Boye and Pere Milla put Elche in a shock 2-0 lead at the Santiago Bernabeu before a Luke Modric penalty in the 82nd minute and Eder Militao's goal in the stoppage time helped Madrid salvage a point.

With the draw, Madrid's lead at the top was cut to four points in front of Sevilla after 22 games.

Benzema had to be replaced by Luka Jovic early in the second half and the striker was seen clutching the top of his left hamstring as he walked down the tunnel.

Madrid will hope the injury is not serious, given Benzema has been fundamental to their success so far this season and with the first leg against PSG on February 15.

Benzema has scored 27 goals in 33 appearances this season.