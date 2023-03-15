La-Liga

Cadiz players suspended after altercation in La Liga match against Getafe

The Spanish football federation suspended two Cadiz players and some of the team’s staff on Wednesday for their role in an altercation after a Spanish league match against Getafe last week.

AP
15 March, 2023 22:08 IST
File Photo: Cadiz’s Argentinian goalkeeper Jeremias Ledesma has been suspended for four matches

File Photo: Cadiz’s Argentinian goalkeeper Jeremias Ledesma has been suspended for four matches | Photo Credit: AFP/PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU

The federation’s competitions’ committee suspended Argentine goalkeeper Jeremias Ledesma for four matches and defender Iza Carcelén for three games following the incidents in Cadiz’s 2-2 draw at home on Friday, when the hosts conceded a last-minute equaliser through a controversial penalty kick.

Carcelén was shown a straight red card after hitting a Getafe player from behind during the goal celebration, while Ledesma was accused of shoving one of his teammates into the referee inside the tunnel.

Cadiz’s goalkeeping coach was banned for six matches and the team’s assistant coach was suspended for four games.

Cadiz coach Sergio González loudly criticised the refereeing after the game.

The club, sitting one point outside the relegation zone, said in a statement Wednesday it disagreed with the sanctions and was going to appeal.

Earlier this month, Cadiz asked a sports tribunal to temporarily suspend the Spanish league because of a previous refereeing mistake against the club. It wanted to halt the competition until a decision was made to its challenge of a 1-1 draw against Elche in January when a video review failed to spot that an Elche player was clearly in an offside position in the buildup to Elche’s 81st-minute equalizer.

