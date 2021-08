Casemiro extends contract, to stay at Real Madrid till 2025

Brazilian midfielder Casemiro has extended his contract with Real Madrid till 2025, the club announced on Friday.

The 29-year-old was previously under contract till 2023.

The defensive midfielder, who arrived at Santiago Bernabeu from Sao Paulo in 2013, has won four Champions League and two La Liga titles with Los Blancos.

Casemiro joins his club teammates Karim Benzema, Thibaut Courtois and Federico Valverde who recently extended their contracts.