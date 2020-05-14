Football La-Liga La-Liga Ceballos still hoping to make his mark at Real Madrid On loan at Arsenal this season, Dani Ceballos is seemingly eager to make his mark at Real Madrid. Dejan Kalinic 14 May, 2020 07:54 IST Dani Ceballos in action for Real Madrid - Getty Images Dejan Kalinic 14 May, 2020 07:54 IST Dani Ceballos is still hopeful of being successful at Real Madrid despite his loan spell at Arsenal.Ceballos, 23, joined the Premier League side on a season-long loan in July, and he made 24 appearances before the campaign was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.The nine-time Spain international is contracted at Madrid until 2023 and he is eager to take his chance with the La Liga giant."I am happy and I have a contract with Real Madrid," Ceballos told Deportes Cuatro on Wednesday.READ| Dani Ceballos defends Bale amid Real Madrid uncertainty "I am 23 years old, I have not passed the rice. Now I feel much more a player and I am prepared for any challenge that comes my way."Ceballos joined Madrid from Real Betis for a reported €18million in July 2017. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos