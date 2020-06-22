La Liga: Celta Vigo routs 10-man Alaves 6-0

Celta Vigo earned its first win after the coronavirus pandemic break with a 6-0 rout of 10-man Alaves in the Spanish league on Sunday.

Rafinha scored twice and newly signed striker Nolito added another on his return to Celta, which was coming off a draw and a loss after the league resumed.

Jeison Murillo, Iago Aspas and Santi Mina completed the scoring to lift Celta four points clear of the relegation zone.

Alaves, which dropped to 13th, played most of the match with 10 men as Martin Aguirregabiria was sent off with a straight red card for a hard foul in the 27th minute. The visitor was losing 4-0 by halftime.

Nolito, who converted a penalty kick in the 78th, was signed from Sevilla last week to replace the injured Sergio ĭlvarez after league approval was given. Nolito played for Celta before he was signed by Manchester City in 2016.

Real Madrid later visit Real Sociedad needing a win to retake the lead from Barcelona, which on Friday drew 0-0 at fourth-place Sevilla.