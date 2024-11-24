 />
Celta Vigo vs Barcelona LIVE, La Liga 2024-25: Can Yamal-less Catalans bag a win in the league? Lineups out, Olmo starts

RCV vs FCB: Catch all the LIVE updates from the La Liga 2024-25 match between Celta Vigo and Barcelona at the Estadio de Balaidos stadium in Vigo.

Updated : Nov 24, 2024 00:45 IST

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Barcelona's Pau Cubarsi, left, and Dani Olmo applaud after the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Sociedad and Barcelona at the Anoeta stadium, in San Sebastian, Spain, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024.
FILE PHOTO: Barcelona's Pau Cubarsi, left, and Dani Olmo applaud after the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Sociedad and Barcelona at the Anoeta stadium, in San Sebastian, Spain, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024. | Photo Credit: Miguel Oses
FILE PHOTO: Barcelona's Pau Cubarsi, left, and Dani Olmo applaud after the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Sociedad and Barcelona at the Anoeta stadium, in San Sebastian, Spain, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024. | Photo Credit: Miguel Oses

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage from the La Liga 2024-25 match between Celta Vigo and Barcelona at the Estadio de Balaidos stadium in Vigo.

  • November 24, 2024 00:31
    Celta Vigo starting XI
  • November 24, 2024 00:30
    Barcelona’s starting XI
  • November 24, 2024 00:29
    What to expect from this La Liga clash?

    Hansi Flick’s side has struggled when the 17-year-old is not on the pitch, as the Spain international has become a crucial part of its attacking gameplan.

    With Yamal set to miss the trip to Galicia because of an ankle problem, the German coach needs a plan B. Yamal was rested for Barcelona’s visit to face Osasuna in September, with the Catalans losing 4-2.

    Appearing as a substitute with Barcelona trailing, Yamal scored a superb late goal to remind Flick of his importance to the team.

    Since then, he started every match for Barcelona until injury kept him out of the team that lost 1-0 at Real Sociedad before the international break.

    READ MORE:

    Celta Vigo vs Barcelona LIVE streaming info, La Liga 2024-25: When, where to watch RCV v FCB; Preview; Predicted lineups

    All you need to know about the La Liga 2024-25 match between Celta Vigo and Barcelona at the Estadio de Balaidos stadium in Vigo.

  • November 24, 2024 00:19
    Where to watch Celta Vigo vs Barcelona LIVE?

    The La Liga 2024-25 match between Celta Vigo and Barcelona will not be telecast on any channel in India. The match will be live-streamed on the GXR World app and website.

