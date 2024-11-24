Celta Vigo vs Barcelona LIVE, La Liga 2024-25: Can Yamal-less Catalans bag a win in the league? Lineups out, Olmo starts

Key Updates
- November 24, 2024 00:31Celta Vigo starting XI
- November 24, 2024 00:30Barcelona’s starting XI
- November 24, 2024 00:29What to expect from this La Liga clash?
Hansi Flick’s side has struggled when the 17-year-old is not on the pitch, as the Spain international has become a crucial part of its attacking gameplan.
With Yamal set to miss the trip to Galicia because of an ankle problem, the German coach needs a plan B. Yamal was rested for Barcelona’s visit to face Osasuna in September, with the Catalans losing 4-2.
Appearing as a substitute with Barcelona trailing, Yamal scored a superb late goal to remind Flick of his importance to the team.
Since then, he started every match for Barcelona until injury kept him out of the team that lost 1-0 at Real Sociedad before the international break.
- November 24, 2024 00:19Where to watch Celta Vigo vs Barcelona LIVE?
The La Liga 2024-25 match between Celta Vigo and Barcelona will not be telecast on any channel in India. The match will be live-streamed on the GXR World app and website.
