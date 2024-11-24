Celta Vigo vs Barcelona LIVE, La Liga 2024-25: Can Yamal-less Catalans bag a win in the league? Lineups out, Olmo starts

What to expect from this La Liga clash?

Hansi Flick’s side has struggled when the 17-year-old is not on the pitch, as the Spain international has become a crucial part of its attacking gameplan.

With Yamal set to miss the trip to Galicia because of an ankle problem, the German coach needs a plan B. Yamal was rested for Barcelona’s visit to face Osasuna in September, with the Catalans losing 4-2.

Appearing as a substitute with Barcelona trailing, Yamal scored a superb late goal to remind Flick of his importance to the team.

Since then, he started every match for Barcelona until injury kept him out of the team that lost 1-0 at Real Sociedad before the international break.

