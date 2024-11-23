Celta Vigo vs Barcelona LIVE streaming info, La Liga 2024-25: When, where to watch RCV v FCB; Preview; Predicted lineups

Celta Vigo hosts Barcelona in a La Liga 2024-25 fixture at the Estadio de Balaidos stadium in Vigo, Spain on Saturday, November 23.

PREVIEW

Hansi Flick’s side has struggled when the 17-year-old is not on the pitch, as the Spain international has become a crucial part of its attacking gameplan.

With Yamal set to miss the trip to Galicia because of an ankle problem, the German coach needs a plan B. Yamal was rested for Barcelona’s visit to face Osasuna in September, with the Catalans losing 4-2.

Appearing as a substitute with Barcelona trailing, Yamal scored a superb late goal to remind Flick of his importance to the team.

Since then, he started every match for Barcelona until injury kept him out of the team that lost 1-0 at Real Sociedad before the international break.

Flick put Raphinha on the left wing and used Fermin Lopez out of position on the right and his team failed to create many chances in San Sebastian, despite having scored 40 goals in the 12 league games preceeding.

“Of course, a player with the quality Lamine has, every team (would) miss it. In the last third, we weren’t making the right decisions,” admitted Flick after the defeat.

With Dani Olmo seemingly fit again after injury, the playmaker can add more quality in the final third for Barcelona and supply striker Robert Lewandowski with the ammunition he needs to thrive.

Claudio Giraldez’s Celta Vigo, 11th, boast former Barcelona defender Marcos Alonso in its ranks.

“It’s special because we play against the leaders. We have shown in previous games against big sides we can compete, but we haven’t managed to take a good result,” said Alonso.

Celta Vigo came close to upsetting Real Madrid but was beaten 2-1 by the Spanish champion in October.

Barca has only won twice in its last nine visits to Balaidos.

(With AFP inputs)

PREDICTED LINEUPS

Celta Vigo: Guaita (GK), Alonso, Starfelt, Rodriguez, Ristic, Beltran, Sotelo, Mingueza, Aspas, Bamba, Iglesias

Barcelona: Pena (GK), Balde, Martinez, Cubarsi, Kounde, de Jong, Casado, Raphinha, Pedri, Olmo, Lewandowski