Coronavirus: Atletico reveals Lodi at home as players return to training

Atletico Madrid returned to training on Saturday amid reports Renan Lodi has tested positive for coronavirus.

The club welcomed players back to its complex, but Lodi was seemingly not one of head coach Diego Simeone’s squad to report for duty.

The Brazilian left-back, 22, is asymptomatic, Marca reported, and must test negative before he can resume work at Atleti's facilities.

Atletico has not officially commented on Lodi's health situation, but the club appeared to allude to his situation with a Twitter message to supporters.

It read: "Renan Lodi salutes you from home. See you soon on the pitch!"

Lodi has been a regular in Simeone's team this season, starting 20 LaLiga games in his first campaign in Spain.

Atletico's players trained individually on Saturday, spread across various pitches to allow for social distancing.

Barcelona returned to training on Friday and Real Madrid's squad will assemble on Monday, with LaLiga targeting a mid-June resumption.

The league was suspended in March due to the COVID-19 crisis.