Football La-Liga La-Liga Coronavirus: Atletico reveals Lodi at home as players return to training Atletico Madrid's Renan Lodi has tested positive for coronavirus, according to reports in Spain, but the club hopes he will be back soon. John Skilbeck 09 May, 2020 16:58 IST Atletico Madrid defender Renan Lodi reportedly tested positive for coronavirus on Friday. - Getty Images John Skilbeck 09 May, 2020 16:58 IST Atletico Madrid returned to training on Saturday amid reports Renan Lodi has tested positive for coronavirus.The club welcomed players back to its complex, but Lodi was seemingly not one of head coach Diego Simeone’s squad to report for duty.The Brazilian left-back, 22, is asymptomatic, Marca reported, and must test negative before he can resume work at Atleti's facilities.Atletico has not officially commented on Lodi's health situation, but the club appeared to allude to his situation with a Twitter message to supporters.It read: "Renan Lodi salutes you from home. See you soon on the pitch!"READ: Diego Simeone has a job for life at Atletico, says Unai Emery Lodi has been a regular in Simeone's team this season, starting 20 LaLiga games in his first campaign in Spain.Atletico's players trained individually on Saturday, spread across various pitches to allow for social distancing.Barcelona returned to training on Friday and Real Madrid's squad will assemble on Monday, with LaLiga targeting a mid-June resumption.The league was suspended in March due to the COVID-19 crisis. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos