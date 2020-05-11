La-Liga

WATCH: Real Madrid undergo coronavirus tests ahead of training return

The Real Madrid squad, Zinedine Zidane and his coaching staff, underwent coronavirus testing at their Valdebebas training ground. All players tested negative.

11 May, 2020 13:06 IST

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos was also in presence for the testing.   -  Getty Images

Real Madrid's squad and coaching staff have taken the first step towards a return to activity after La Liga's suspension due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The players arrived at Real Madrid City to undergo the tests before returning to training.

 

 

