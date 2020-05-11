Football La-Liga La-Liga WATCH: Real Madrid undergo coronavirus tests ahead of training return The Real Madrid squad, Zinedine Zidane and his coaching staff, underwent coronavirus testing at their Valdebebas training ground. All players tested negative. Team Sportstar 11 May, 2020 13:06 IST Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos was also in presence for the testing. - Getty Images Team Sportstar 11 May, 2020 13:06 IST Real Madrid's squad and coaching staff have taken the first step towards a return to activity after La Liga's suspension due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The players arrived at Real Madrid City to undergo the tests before returning to training. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos