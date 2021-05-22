La Liga: Griezmann strike secures third place for Messi-less Barcelona

An acrobatic late effort from Antoine Griezmann saw Barcelona confirm a third-placed finish in La Liga for the season, as it crept past already relegated Eibar 1-0 on Saturday.

Coach Ronald Koeman named a much-changed starting eleven, with Lionel Messi, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Gerard Pique, Clement Lenglet, Jordi Alba and Pedri all absent. And it showed in a somewhat disjointed first-half.

Defender Oscar Mingueza was required to make a crucial block early on after Frenkie de Jong lost the ball in a dangerous area in an otherwise uneventful first 45 minutes.

With the game seemingly destined for a draw, it sparked to life in the closing stages.

In the 81st minute, Griezmann smashed in from an acute angle following good work from Ousmane Dembele.

Barca was given a scare four minutes from time when Takashi Inui saw an effort smash back off the crossbar. However, the Catalans held out to secure the three points.

It ends the campaign on 79 points, seven behind champion Atletico Madrid and five off second-placed Real Madrid.