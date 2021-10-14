Barca defender Araujo doubtful for Clasico after injury

Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo has sustained a hamstring injury, the club confirmed on Thursday, making him a doubt for next week's important games against Dynamo Kiev and Real Madrid.

"Tests undertaken this morning confirmed that first team player, Ronald Araujo, has a right hamstring injury, making him unavailable for selection. The medical team will monitor how his injury evolves," the club said in a statement.

Araujo has played nine games for Barcelona this season and the Uruguayan has become one of the team's most reliable defenders.

The 22-year-old will be out of Sunday's La Liga match away at Valencia and it would be a significant blow if he also misses the Champions League game against Kiev on Wednesday and the Clasico four days later.

Barcelona cannot afford another slip-up in midweek, after losing both of its opening Champions League games in Group E to Bayern Munich and Benfica.

And it already trails Real Madrid by five points in La Liga, albeit having played one game fewer.