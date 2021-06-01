Football La-Liga La-Liga Barcelona signs Eric Garcia from Manchester City Garcia, who made his first team debut at City under Pep Guardiola in the 2019-20 season, will return to his boyhood club, where he was part of the La Masia academy. Team Sportstar 01 June, 2021 13:22 IST Eric Garcia of Manchester City looks on during the Manchester City FC Training Session ahead of the UEFA Champions League Final. - Getty Images Team Sportstar 01 June, 2021 13:22 IST Barcelona completed the signing of defender Eric Garcia from Manchester City, the La Liga club announced on Monday.Garcia, who made his first team debut at City under Pep Guardiola in the 2019-20 season, will return to his boyhood club, where he was part of the La Masia academy.The Spain international will sign with Barca until 2026 and his buy out clause is set at 400 million euros. READ: Sergio Aguero completes Barcelona move on free transfer from Man City The 20-year-old was limited to just six appearances in the league this season as City completed a domestic double of Premier League and the League Cup. He was an unused substitute in the 0-1 defeat to Chelsea in the Champions League final.Garcia will be part of Spain's squad for the European Championships next month. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.