Barcelona signs Eric Garcia from Manchester City

Barcelona completed the signing of defender Eric Garcia from Manchester City, the La Liga club announced on Monday.

Garcia, who made his first team debut at City under Pep Guardiola in the 2019-20 season, will return to his boyhood club, where he was part of the La Masia academy.

The Spain international will sign with Barca until 2026 and his buy out clause is set at 400 million euros.

The 20-year-old was limited to just six appearances in the league this season as City completed a domestic double of Premier League and the League Cup. He was an unused substitute in the 0-1 defeat to Chelsea in the Champions League final.

Garcia will be part of Spain's squad for the European Championships next month.