Espanyol latest La Liga club to offer financial boost to fans

Espanyol is the latest La Liga club to offer a financial boost to supporters in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The club has granted extensions to memberships to cover the 2020-21 season at no extra cost to its 27,883 members.

It has also offered season-ticket holders different options to claim back 20 per cent of the price of this season's ticket.

Individuals will be able to add a 20 per cent reduction to the cost of a season ticket for next term or earn an equivalent discount at the club's official shops or stadium tour.

As an alternative, it will also allow season-ticket holders to acquire up to 12 tickets that can then be given to a third party to be used up until the end of the 2021-22 season.

READ | Leganes extends season tickets for 2020-21 free of charge

Espanyol will also offer anyone who is unemployed a discount of 20 per cent on the season-ticket cost "as we are in a moment where many people might be going through financially difficult situations".

"We want to thank all the fans for the support they have always given us and we share the desire to see you soon at our temple, at the RCDE Stadium, cheering on the team," the club said in a statement.

It comes after Leganes and Getafe announced they would extend this term's season tickets to cover 2020-21 due to the disrupted match schedule.

La Liga officials hope to restart the competition next month, at the end of the week beginning June 8, but all matches in Spain will be held behind closed doors for the foreseeable future.