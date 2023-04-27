La-Liga

La Liga: Struggling Getafe sacks coach Sanchez Flores 

Quique Sanchez Flores, the 58-year-old former player, was in his third stint with Getafe, the Madrid-based football club.

AP
MADRID 27 April, 2023 20:02 IST
FILE PHOTO: Quique Sanchez Flores, Head Coach of Getafe CF.

FILE PHOTO: Quique Sanchez Flores, Head Coach of Getafe CF. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Quique Sanchez Flores will not continue as Getafe coach with the team slumping toward the end of the season, the La Liga club said on Thursday.

The 58-year-old former player was in his third stint with the Madrid-based football club. He had returned to the team in October 2021.

But after ensuring it avoided relegation last season, Getafe has had a difficult season and is currently on the brink of the drop.

His last game in charge was a 2-1 loss at home to Almeria on Wednesday in a direct clash between teams near the bottom.

Getafe did not specify the terms of his departure. In a brief statement, Getafe said the coach and his staff were on longer part of the club. It thanked him for his “commitment and professionalism.”

Sanchez Flores has coached several other clubs, including Atletico Madrid, Valencia, Benfica and Watford.

The club did not mention a replacement.

Getafe plays at relegation-threatened Espanyol on Sunday in a critical match for both teams.

