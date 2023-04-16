Leader Barcelona was held to a second straight 0-0 draw in LaLiga after mid-table Getafe managed to take a point in a hard-fought game on Sunday.

Barcelona, which drew 0-0 with Girona last weekend, still has a healthy lead over second-placed Real Madrid at the top of the standings but the draw cut it down to 11 points with nine games left in the season.

Visitor Barcelona had two opportunities to take the lead in the 25th minute when Raphinha was put through on goal but the Brazilian winger saw his shot come off the post before Alejandro Balde’s effort from the rebound also hit the woodwork.

But in the absence of injured players such as Pedri and Ousmane Dembele, two of the side’s primary creators this season, Barca was blunt in attack despite dominating possession while its passing was not as slick.

In the second half, Barca striker Robert Lewandowski, LaLiga’s top scorer this season with 17 goals, had a header blocked while Getafe keeper David Soria also denied Raphinha with a fine save.

Getafe nearly stole all three points at the other end on a counter-attack in the 87th minute when the ball fell to Borja Mayoral but the striker’s shot from distance flew just wide of the post.

Barcelona hosts Atletico Madrid next Sunday while 15th-placed Getafe, which sits four points above the relegation zone, is away at Mallorca.