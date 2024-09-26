MagazineBuy Print

La Liga 2024-25: Girona held by Rayo Vallecano in goalless stalemate

La Liga 2024-25: Winless in four consecutive games in all competitions, last year’s surprise challenger Girona is 12th in the La Liga standings on eight points, 10 behind leaders Barcelona.

Published : Sep 26, 2024 09:13 IST , Girona - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Girona’s head coach Michel Sanchez with Portu.
FILE PHOTO: Girona’s head coach Michel Sanchez with Portu. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Girona’s head coach Michel Sanchez with Portu. | Photo Credit: AP

Girona suffered another setback in a poor start to the season when it was held to a 0-0 home draw by Rayo Vallecano in La Liga on Wednesday, with the visitors almost claiming all three points in the dying moments.

Winless in four consecutive games in all competitions, last year’s surprise challenger Girona is 12th in the La Liga standings on eight points, 10 behind leaders Barcelona who has a game in hand and will host Getafe later on Wednesday.

Girona dominated proceedings with over 70% of possession but were wasteful, missing several opportunities including three great chances from close range in a dour match.

ALSO READ | Europa League 2024-25: Manchester United held 1-1 by Twente; Lazio, Galatasaray claim wins

New Girona signing Yaser Asprilla missed a clear chance late in the first half, firing a first-time effort wide from just outside the six-yard box, and he had a curling strike in the 71st minute that hit the crossbar.

Cristhian Stuani and Miguel Gutierrez also wasted great opportunities from close range for the hosts minutes later, before Rayo’s Alvaro Garcia missed another easy chance in the 88th minute.

After going toe-to-toe with Real Madrid in the title race last season before finishing third and qualifying for European football for the first time in its history, Girona has only two wins in seven La Liga games.

It visits ninth-placed Celta Vigo on Sunday before hosting Feyenoord in the Champions League next week. It will bid for its first win in the competition following a heartbreaking last-minute 1-0 loss on its debut at Paris St Germain. 

