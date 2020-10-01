Football La-Liga La-Liga I don't want to rotate players, says Barca boss Koeman Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman spoke about his expectations form the team ahead of the La Liga clash against Celta Vigo. Team Sportstar 01 October, 2020 15:04 IST Ronald Koeman's only real success as a manager has come in his home country, winning league titles with Ajax and PSV. - Getty Images Team Sportstar 01 October, 2020 15:04 IST After an emphatic victory 4-0 over Villarreal in his first match as Barcelona manager, Ronald Koeman said that he is not interested in constant tinkering with his playing XI. Ahead of Thursday's clash against Celta Vigo, the Dutchman spoke about his expectations from the game and his players. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos