La-Liga

I don't want to rotate players, says Barca boss Koeman

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman spoke about his expectations form the team ahead of the La Liga clash against Celta Vigo.

Team Sportstar
01 October, 2020 15:04 IST

Ronald Koeman's only real success as a manager has come in his home country, winning league titles with Ajax and PSV.   -  Getty Images

After an emphatic victory 4-0 over Villarreal in his first match as Barcelona manager, Ronald Koeman said that he is not interested in constant tinkering with his playing XI. Ahead of Thursday's clash against Celta Vigo, the Dutchman spoke about his expectations from the game and his players.

 

