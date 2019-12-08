Rakitic: Barcelona 'perfect' for me

Ivan Rakitic called Barcelona "the perfect place for me" after starting his third successive game in the 5-2 win over Real Mallorca on Saturday.

The Croatia international, 31, appeared destined for the exit door having grown frustrated at a lack of opportunities this season.

He had started just once - in the September loss to Granada - before being given the nod against Borussia Dortmund on November 27.

After impressing in a 3-1 Champions League win, Rakitic kept his place for the La Liga victories over Atletico Madrid and Mallorca.

Rakitic joined Barcelona from Sevilla in 2014 and has won four league titles and the Copa del Rey on four occasions too, and he has no intention of leaving if he continues to be a first-team regular.

"Lots of things have happened in the last few months," Rakitic said.

"Sometimes, things happen that you can't understand, but you have to accept it.

"It's happened to me. No one gives you anything.

"I want to give my all and if I can play here then I've always said that there's no better place than Barcelona to keep winning trophies, it's the perfect place for me.

"I want to enjoy myself and try to help the team improve. I'm giving my best and if it can be like it has been in the last few games then that's even better.

"I'm here to play and take advantage of the minutes I get to earn the trust of the coach and my team-mates.

"I'm prepared for anything."