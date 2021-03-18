Football La-Liga La-Liga With Messi watching, new Barcelona president takes office Joan Laporta promises to do his best to convince Lionel Messi to stay at Barcelona. PTI Barcelona 18 March, 2021 11:53 IST New Barcelona president Joan Laporta during the inauguration ceremony. - REUTERS PTI Barcelona 18 March, 2021 11:53 IST With Lionel Messi watching closely, newly elected Barcelona president Joan Laporta took office and promised to do his best to convince the star playmaker to stay. Messi was at Laporta’s inauguration at the Camp Nou Stadium on Wednesday and embraced the new president during the ceremony.One of Laporta’s biggest tasks will be to try to change Messi’s mind after he pushed to leave the club last season. He had his request denied by former president Josep Bartomeu but can leave for free when his contract expires at the end of this season.“I’ll do whatever I can to keep Messi from leaving,” Laporta said, adding that he was certain the star player wouldn’t be considering leaving if the stands weren’t empty because of the pandemic.ALSO READ | Diego Forlan backs Atletico to break La Liga jinxAnother big task for Laporta will be to restructure the club’s finances amid debts of more than EUR 1 billion (USD 1.2 billion) caused in large part by of the coronavirus pandemic. Vam ser molt feliços. Ho tornarem a fer. Felicitats @JoanLaportaFCB. Visca el Barça!— Gerard Piqué (@3gerardpique) March 17, 2021 This will be Laporta’s second spell as Barcelona president. He was also in charge from 2003-2010, when Messi began playing at the club and when it had some of its greatest success. Laporta also embraced captain Gerard Piqué, who also attended the inauguration along with Messi and Sergi Roberto. Coach Ronald Koeman also was at the ceremony.“We were very happy then and we will be very happy again,” Piqué wrote on Twitter.“Congratulations Joan Laporta.” Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.