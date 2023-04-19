La-Liga

After 23 seasons, Betis veteran Joaquin to retire

Joaquin has played 615 Liga games, and is just seven short of the all-time record for La Liga appearances.

AFP
MADRID 19 April, 2023 23:19 IST
MADRID 19 April, 2023 23:19 IST
Real Betis midfielder Joaquin said he will retire at the end of the season.

Real Betis midfielder Joaquin said he will retire at the end of the season. | Photo Credit: AFP

Joaquin has played 615 Liga games, and is just seven short of the all-time record for La Liga appearances.

Real Betis winger Joaquin on Wednesday said he will retire at the end of the season, by which time he could have broken La Liga’s appearance record.

Joaquin, who turns 42 in July, is captain at Betis which is fifth in La Liga with nine matches to go.

Also Read
Messi ‘could not’ currently rejoin Barcelona, says La Liga boss Tebas

He has played 615 Liga games, seven fewer than former Spain goalkeeper Andoni Zubizarreta, who holds the record with 622.

In a video posted by the club on social media, sitting in the changing room, a tearful Joaquin said: “My time has come. The time to tell you this my last season with Betis.”

In another, showing Joaquin painting and drawing, he said: “For 23 years, I have tried to make my football an art and to be remembered through the generations.”

Joaquin made his debut for Betis in 2000 aged 19.

He left for five seasons at Valencia in 2006 and then spent two years at Malaga. He also spent two seasons outside La Liga with Fiorentina in Serie A before returning to Betis in 2015.

He has won the Copa del Rey twice with Betis and once with Valencia. Joaquin played 51 times for Spain between 2002 and 2007.

Read more stories on La-Liga.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Watch: Fans speak on January window 2022-23 deadline day transfers

Xavi Hernandez - top quotes on the legendary Barcelona midfielder

Xavi comes home - Barca legend returns as head coach of troubled Laliga giant

Slide shows

10 youngest goalscorers in La Liga history

Salah breaks record and Boateng leaves Barca heartbroken

Barcelona vs Real Madrid: 5 players who have played for both clubs

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us