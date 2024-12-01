 />
Jude Bellingham subbed off after feeling dizzy in Real Madrid’s La Liga match against Getafe

Bellingham scored his third league goal of the season when he converted a penalty and then set up Kylian Mbappe to double the lead.

Published : Dec 01, 2024 22:07 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Jude Bellingham of Real Madrid prepares to take a penalty kick against Getafe.
Jude Bellingham of Real Madrid prepares to take a penalty kick against Getafe. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Jude Bellingham of Real Madrid prepares to take a penalty kick against Getafe. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham was subbed off in his side’s La Liga clash against Getafe at the Bernabeu Stadium on Sunday.

Bellingham scored his third league goal of the season when he converted a penalty and then set up Kylian Mbappe to double the lead.

A couple of minutes before his goal, the Englishman went down hurt after he got his head in the way of Getafe goalkeeper David Soria’s punch.

LIVE BLOG | Real Madrid vs Getafe

But at the start of the second half, the 21-year-old was not to be seen and was replaced by Arda Guler. It was reported that Bellingham was feeling dizzy and hence didn’t return to the pitch.

Real Madrid

Jude Bellingham

La Liga

