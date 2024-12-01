Jude Bellingham subbed off after feeling dizzy in Real Madrid’s La Liga match against Getafe

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham was subbed off in his side’s La Liga clash against Getafe at the Bernabeu Stadium on Sunday.

Bellingham scored his third league goal of the season when he converted a penalty and then set up Kylian Mbappe to double the lead.

A couple of minutes before his goal, the Englishman went down hurt after he got his head in the way of Getafe goalkeeper David Soria’s punch.

But at the start of the second half, the 21-year-old was not to be seen and was replaced by Arda Guler. It was reported that Bellingham was feeling dizzy and hence didn’t return to the pitch.