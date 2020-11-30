Villarreal halts top of the table Sociedad's winning run

La Liga leader Real Sociedad's six-game winning streak ended on Sunday as it was held to a 1-1 draw at home to Villarreal.

The visitor took an early lead as Gerard Moreno converted a penalty after six minutes but Sociedad pulled level when Mikel Oyarzabal also netted from the spot in the 33rd.

Villarreal looked more likely to find a winner in the latter stages and had another penalty appeal turned down deep in stoppage time when Moreno was tackled by Igor Zubeldia.

Sociedad is top with 24 points after 11 games but second-placed Atletico Madrid is one point behind with two games in hand. Villarreal is third with 20 ahead of Real Madrid on 17.