 />
MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

La Liga 2024-25: Valencia beats Betis 4-2 on return to action after floods

The win took the east-coast club provisionally 18th after their previous two games had been postponed following the disaster at the end of October which killed 227 people.

Published : Nov 23, 2024 22:26 IST , Valencia - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Real Betis’ Vitor Roque in action with Valencia’s Cristhian Mosquera.
Real Betis’ Vitor Roque in action with Valencia’s Cristhian Mosquera. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Real Betis’ Vitor Roque in action with Valencia’s Cristhian Mosquera. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Valencia scored an entertaining 4-2 win over Real Betis on Saturday in their first match in the La Liga after devastating floods hit the region.

The win took the east-coast club provisionally 18th after their previous two games had been postponed following the disaster at the end of October which killed 227 people.

Los Che coach Ruben Baraja said he hoped to turn the emotional nature of the match into positive energy for the team to try to bring the fans joy.

Emotions ran high before the game as a minute of silence was held as players stood before a huge Valencia region flag and tribute banner in the stands.

Defender Cesar Tarrega, who was in tears ahead of the match during the memorial to the flood victims, sent the hosts ahead after a scramble in the box following a short corner routine.

Hugo Duro’s own goal soon pulled Betis level but the forward made amends in the second half with two fine finishes to put Valencia two goals ahead.

Diego Lopez smashed in a superb fourth for Los Che and although Chimy Avila pulled one back for the visitors, Valencia was able to hold on to a morale-boosting victory.

Related Topics

La Liga /

Valencia /

Real Betis

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ISL 2024-25: Mohun Bagan SG goes top of the table with 3-0 win over Jamshedpur FC
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  2. La Liga 2024-25: Valencia beats Betis 4-2 on return to action after floods
    AFP
  3. Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest LIVE score, ARS 3-0 NFO, Premier League: Saka scores for Gunners lead, match updates
    Team Sportstar
  4. Pro Kabaddi League HIGHLIGHTS, PKL 2024: Haryana Steelers dominates over Jaipur Pink Panthers; Gujarat Giants edges past Telugu Titans
    Team Sportstar
  5. Sony Sports to broadcast upcoming rounds of I-League 2024-25: Shrachi MD Rahul Todi
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India tour of Australia 2024-25: A generation’s last stand

Dhruva Prasad,Pranay Rajiv
Adaptability: “Have you ever heard an Indian player or a former player complain about the trampoline bounce of some surfaces or the grazing area for cattle masquerading as a Test match pitch in these countries?,” asks the author.

Sunil Gavaskar: When it comes to the BCCI and Indian cricket, the knives have to be out

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on La-Liga

  1. La Liga 2024-25: Valencia beats Betis 4-2 on return to action after floods
    AFP
  2. La Liga 2024-25: Mbappe will break goal-drought soon, says Real Madrid coach Ancelotti
    Reuters
  3. Celta Vigo vs Barcelona LIVE streaming info, La Liga 2024-25: When, where to watch RCV v FCB; Preview; Predicted lineups
    Team Sportstar
  4. La Liga 2024-25: Spanish police arrest three over racist insults at El Clasico match
    Reuters
  5. La Liga 2024-25: Barca must learn how to win without Yamal, says coach Flick
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ISL 2024-25: Mohun Bagan SG goes top of the table with 3-0 win over Jamshedpur FC
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  2. La Liga 2024-25: Valencia beats Betis 4-2 on return to action after floods
    AFP
  3. Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest LIVE score, ARS 3-0 NFO, Premier League: Saka scores for Gunners lead, match updates
    Team Sportstar
  4. Pro Kabaddi League HIGHLIGHTS, PKL 2024: Haryana Steelers dominates over Jaipur Pink Panthers; Gujarat Giants edges past Telugu Titans
    Team Sportstar
  5. Sony Sports to broadcast upcoming rounds of I-League 2024-25: Shrachi MD Rahul Todi
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment