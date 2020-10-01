Football La-Liga La-Liga La Liga: Atletico frustrated by dogged Huesca in away draw Huesca frustrated Atletico Madrid's attack by denying it multiple attempts on the goal as Diego Simeone's side had to settle for a 0-0 draw in the La Liga. Reuters HUESCA 01 October, 2020 10:08 IST Atletico Madrid's Joao Felix and Luis Suarez rue a missed chance during the match against Huesca. - Getty Images Reuters HUESCA 01 October, 2020 10:08 IST Atletico Madrid was unable to break down Huesca and had to settle for a 0-0 draw in its second game of the La Liga season on Wednesday as Luis Suarez drew a blank in his first start for the club.Suarez went closest to breaking the deadlock when he sprinted on to a through ball to go one-on-one with Huesca's Andres Fernandez in the second half but failed to successfully dribble around the keeper. Suarez and Costa different players but can play together, says Simeone Atletico continued to bombard the home side in the closing stages but kept being thwarted by Fernandez, who got low to deny Joao Felix in the final minute, while Huesca's defenders also did their bit to get their bodies in the way.The draw brought Atletico back down to earth after its 6-1 win over Granada on Sunday in its first game, in which Suarez struck twice after coming off the bench, with Huesca doing a far more effective job of shutting down Diego Simeone's side. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos