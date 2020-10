La Liga: Atletico frustrated by dogged Huesca in away draw

Atletico Madrid was unable to break down Huesca and had to settle for a 0-0 draw in its second game of the La Liga season on Wednesday as Luis Suarez drew a blank in his first start for the club.

Suarez went closest to breaking the deadlock when he sprinted on to a through ball to go one-on-one with Huesca's Andres Fernandez in the second half but failed to successfully dribble around the keeper.

Suarez and Costa different players but can play together, says Simeone

Atletico continued to bombard the home side in the closing stages but kept being thwarted by Fernandez, who got low to deny Joao Felix in the final minute, while Huesca's defenders also did their bit to get their bodies in the way.

The draw brought Atletico back down to earth after its 6-1 win over Granada on Sunday in its first game, in which Suarez struck twice after coming off the bench, with Huesca doing a far more effective job of shutting down Diego Simeone's side.