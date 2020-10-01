La-Liga

La Liga: Atletico frustrated by dogged Huesca in away draw

Huesca frustrated Atletico Madrid's attack by denying it multiple attempts on the goal as Diego Simeone's side had to settle for a 0-0 draw in the La Liga.

Reuters
HUESCA 01 October, 2020 10:08 IST

Atletico Madrid's Joao Felix and Luis Suarez rue a missed chance during the match against Huesca.   -  Getty Images

Reuters
HUESCA 01 October, 2020 10:08 IST

Atletico Madrid was unable to break down Huesca and had to settle for a 0-0 draw in its second game of the La Liga season on Wednesday as Luis Suarez drew a blank in his first start for the club.

Suarez went closest to breaking the deadlock when he sprinted on to a through ball to go one-on-one with Huesca's Andres Fernandez in the second half but failed to successfully dribble around the keeper.

Suarez and Costa different players but can play together, says Simeone  

Atletico continued to bombard the home side in the closing stages but kept being thwarted by Fernandez, who got low to deny Joao Felix in the final minute, while Huesca's defenders also did their bit to get their bodies in the way.

The draw brought Atletico back down to earth after its 6-1 win over Granada on Sunday in its first game, in which Suarez struck twice after coming off the bench, with Huesca doing a far more effective job of shutting down Diego Simeone's side.

 Latest updates

 IPL Interviews

 IPL Videos

 Fixtures

IPL Pictures 

IPL Features 

IPL Quiz 

My IPL 

  Dugout videos

 Related