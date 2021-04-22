La Liga chief Tebas says Super League 'dead', calls for lower spending

The proposed European Super League is "dead" without the support of teams in England and Germany, La Liga president Javier Tebas said on Thursday, also calling for the biggest clubs to reduce their spending to combat their current financial problems.

All six English clubs which signed up to the breakaway league on Sunday promptly withdrew and was swiftly joined by Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid. German clubs never agreed to join.

"The Super League is dead without the English and German teams, let's be realistic, it's dead," Tebas told a virtual news conference on Thursday.

"They cannot create the project they want to create. After 20 years of threatening a Super League, finally this threat came true and in 48 hours it has disappeared."

ALSO READ | Breakaway Super League cannot go ahead, says Agnelli

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez insisted the project was not finished and could be presented again in a different format but Tebas said it was effectively doomed.

Perez said the Super League was urgently needed to prevent top clubs from going bankrupt after its revenues was badly hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

But Tebas said the situation was not as extreme as Perez suggested it was, saying the clubs which has been crippled financially merely needs to control its spending on wages and transfer fees.

"This isn't a problem of revenue, these clubs need to reduce their expenses. We don't need to keep increasing earnings so that players can have seven Ferraris instead of six," he said.

"This is a problem of distribution. My position is very clear, we don't need to increase revenues, we just need to manage expenses. We are not ruined financially and we don't have to take any exceptional measures."