La Liga: Struggling Getafe names sporting director Reyes coach

Sanchez Flores was fired after a home loss to fellow relegation candidates Almeria on Wednesday, which dropped the club from the Madrid suburbs to just above the Liga drop zone.

AFP
MADRID 28 April, 2023 17:07 IST
Representative Image: Spanish media reported former Getafe coach Jose Bordalas had turned down the job.

Representative Image: Spanish media reported former Getafe coach Jose Bordalas had turned down the job.

La Liga struggler Getafe on Friday appointed its sporting director Ruben Reyes to succeed coach Quique Sanchez Flores.

Napoli v Salernitana potential Serie A title decider moved to Sunday

It fell into the bottom three when Valencia won on Thursday.

The club did not say whether Reyes had been signed to a long-term contract as coach.

“Ruben Reyes, Getafe CF’s sporting director, will be in charge of the first team from today’s training session,” the club announced.

Spanish media reported former Getafe coach Jose Bordalas had turned down the job.

