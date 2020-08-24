Football La-Liga La-Liga Elche wins playoff to return to La Liga after long saga Elche was promoted to La Liga by beating 10-man Girona 1-0 away thanks to a goal deep in stoppage time from Pere Milla. Reuters 24 August, 2020 09:31 IST File picture: Elche has been promoted to La Liga after beating 10-man Girona. - Getty Images Reuters 24 August, 2020 09:31 IST Elche was promoted to La Liga by beating 10-man Girona 1-0 away thanks to a goal deep in stoppage time from Pere Milla in the Segunda Division playoff final, return leg on Sunday after the first leg had ended goalless.Milla's header, which came after Girona's talismanic striker Cristhian Stuani was sent off in the 61st minute for a rash challenge, was the final twist of an enthralling and surreal season finale in Spain's second-tier.READ| Sports calendar (August 24-30): CPL 2020, ENG v PAK, birthdays, On This Day and more Elche had only sneaked into the playoff positions on the last day of the season, finishing sixth as nearest challenger Fuenlabrada had its match with Deportivo La Coruna called off due to several players testing positive for COVID-19.After a series of disputes between clubs and the league's organising bodies, that game was rescheduled over two weeks later, with Fuenlabrada needing just a point against already-relegated Deportivo to finish sixth at Elche's expense.But Fuenlabrada conceded a last-gasp penalty and lost 2-1, allowing Elche a shot at returning to the top flight five years after it was relegated due to financial irregularities.READ| Champions League final: Steely Bayern edges PSG to claim title It survived having a player sent off after half an hour in its semifinal first leg with Real Zaragoza to draw 0-0, reaching the final by winning the second leg away from home 1-0 thanks to a late strike from 40-year-old striker Nino. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos