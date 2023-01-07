La-Liga

Elche loses to Celta Vigo, remains winless in La Liga

Elche remains the only team without a win after 16 league matches.

AP
Madrid 07 January, 2023 09:29 IST
Madrid 07 January, 2023 09:29 IST
FILE PHOTO: Celta Vigo forward Iago Aspas in action.

FILE PHOTO: Celta Vigo forward Iago Aspas in action. | Photo Credit: CRISTINA QUICLER

Elche remains the only team without a win after 16 league matches.

New year, same struggles for Elche in Spain.

The modest club lost to Celta Vigo 1-0 at home in La Liga on Friday to remain the only team without a win after 16 league matches.

The loss came after it opened the year by being eliminated in the Copa del Rey following a 1-0 defeat at third-division club Ceuta.

It was the team’s third match since debuting new coach Pablo Machín. His first game was a 2-0 loss at Atlético Madrid before the end of the year.

Also Read
David Beckham’s son Romeo joins Brentford B on loan

Elche, based in the city by the same name in southeastern Spain, has lost 12 of its first 16 league games, including the last five.

Celta, which got the winner with a goal by veteran striker Iago Aspas in the fifth minute, ended an eight-game winless streak in the league. Its last victory came in October against Real Betis. It also had been eliminated in the Copa del Rey midweek.

The result lifted the Vigo club to 16th place, three points clear of the relegation zone.

Elche, playing in the first division for the third straight season, sits eight points behind second-to-last Sevilla, which hosts Getafe on Sunday.

Also Read
World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz out of Australian Open with injury

Cadiz wins

Cádiz won at Valencia 1-0 to end a three-game winless streak in the league and move out of the relegation zone. It hadn’t won since October against Atlético Madrid. Rubén Alcaraz scored the winner at Mestalla Stadium in the ninth minute.

Valencia stayed in mid-table.

Defending champion Real Madrid on Saturday will try to take sole possession of the lead when it visits Villarreal. Madrid enters the weekend tied on points with Barcelona, but trails the Catalan club on goal difference. Barcelona has a difficult match at fourth-place Atlético Madrid on Sunday.

Read more stories on La-Liga.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
Videos

Xavi Hernandez - top quotes on the legendary Barcelona midfielder

Xavi comes home - Barca legend returns as head coach of troubled Laliga giant

Joan Laporta says he wants Xavi as Barcelona coach during his presidency

Slide shows

Barcelona vs Real Madrid: 5 players who have played for both clubs

El Clasico: Top 5 encounters between arch-rivals

Zidane touches down in Mumbai

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us