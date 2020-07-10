Football La-Liga La-Liga La Liga: Sevilla fights back for 2-1 win at Bilbao Sevilla stayed firmly on course to earn a berth in next season's Champions League after two quickfire goals gave it a comeback 2-1 win at Athletic Bilbao. Reuters MADRID 10 July, 2020 08:34 IST File picture: Sevilla is fourth on 63 points from 35 games, six more than fifth-placed Villarreal with three matches left. - Twitter @LaLigaEn Reuters MADRID 10 July, 2020 08:34 IST Sevilla stayed firmly on course to earn a berth in next season's Champions League after two quickfire goals gave it a comeback 2-1 win at Athletic Bilbao in La Liga on Thursday.The result left Sevilla fourth on 63 points from 35 games, six more than fifth-placed Villarreal with three matches left. Bilbao stayed ninth on 48 points after a blow to its hopes of clinching a Europa League berth.Midfielder Ever Banega inspired Sevilla's fightback after it fell behind to an Ander Capa goal in the first half, having equalised in the 69th minute before he set up Munir El Haddadi's winner four minutes later.READ| Champions League round of 16 second legs to be held at home stadiums Right back Capa fired Bilbao ahead against the run of play in the 29th minute when he side-footed home a first-time shot after Mikel Vesga's wayward effort was deflected into his path.Bilbao keeper Unai Simon denied Suso and Lucas Ocampos with two superb saves but he was powerless when Banega curled a delightful free kick into the top corner from 20 metres.Substitute El Haddadi turned the match on its head shortly after coming on, heading home from close range after Banega whipped in a fine inswinging cross from the right.READ| FIFA wants uniform global use of VAR, says refs chief Collina Sevilla keeper Yassine Bounou kept the visitor ahead when he clawed a stinging Iker Muniain shot out of the bottom left corner five minutes from time.Sevilla hosts relegation-threatened Mallorca while Bilbao visits 12th-placed Levante on Sunday. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos