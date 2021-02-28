Football La-Liga La-Liga La Liga: Valencia's Paulista breaks down in tears by talks of relegation battle Paulista's team lost 3-0 to Getafe in the latest round of La Liga matches on Saturday. Reuters 28 February, 2021 11:28 IST Paulista was asked about Valencia's struggling fortunes this season and he broke down speaking about it- GETTY IMAGES - Getty Images Reuters 28 February, 2021 11:28 IST Valencia defender Gabriel Paulista broke down in tears during a post-match interview on Saturday when it was suggested his side was in a relegation fight after a 3-0 defeat at Getafe left them six points above La Liga's drop zone.Asked what it was like to go from challenging for Champions League qualification each year to looking nervously over their shoulders at the relegation places, Paulista lost composure and could barely respond."Hearing that is terrible, when you consider how big a club Valencia are and then to hear (about the threat of relegation) is awful," Paulista told broadcaster Movistar Plus."But we're going to turn this around, we have many games left and we're going to improve and return Valencia to where they deserve to be."The interviewer wished Paulista luck before ending the segment and the player continued to shed tears before being consoled by Valencia's press officer.ALSO READ | Barcelona too good for Sevilla; Messi, Dembele on targetValencia had to part with a number of influential players in 2020 without bringing in any new arrivals. The transfer fiasco led to coach Javi Gracia offering his resignation in October before withdrawing it.But results have gotten worse for Valencia, who sits 14th in the standings after winning three of their last 16 league games."This season has been very difficult for us," Gabriel said."We're Valencia and we have to fight for this badge, this club deserves so much more as we're not doing anything right, we have to try and do a lot more." Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.