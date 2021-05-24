Football La-Liga La-Liga La Liga: Sevilla wins last game to break club record for most points Papu Gomez on Sunday scored a stoppage-time winner for Sevilla, which finished with 77 points. That is one more than the previous record set by the team in 2014-15 under Unai Emery. AP 24 May, 2021 11:24 IST Alejandro Gomez of Sevilla FC celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the La Liga match between Sevilla FC and Deportivo Alaves at Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on May 23, 2021. - Getty Images AP 24 May, 2021 11:24 IST Sevilla set a club record for points in the Spanish league by beating Alaves 1-0 in a match that closed out the season in Spain.Alejandro Gomez on Sunday scored a stoppage-time winner for Sevilla, which finished with 77 points. That is one more than the previous record set by the team in 2014-15 under Unai Emery, the former Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal coach who now is with Villarreal.Sevilla had locked up a Champions League berth weeks ago and briefly entered the title race before stumbling in recent rounds.RELATED| Suarez to stay at La Liga champion Atletico Madrid next season Julen Lopetegui's team finished two points behind third-place Barcelona.Alaves ended the season in 16th place, four points above the relegation zone. It had already secured its spot in the first division.Atletico Madrid won its first league title in seven years by defeating Valladolid 2-1 on Saturday. It finished two points ahead of defending champion Real Madrid.Earlier, Granada and Getafe drew 0-0. Granada finished in ninth place and Getafe in 15th. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.