LaLiga: Aubameyang scores twice as Barca roll over Valencia The win lifted Barcelona into fourth place on 42 points from 24 games, tied with Atletico, which is fifth on goal difference. Reuters 20 February, 2022 23:00 IST Barcelona's Pedri celebrates scoring their fourth goal with Ousmane Dembele and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. - REUTERS Reuters 20 February, 2022 23:00 IST Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored his first two goals for Barcelona in a convincing 4-1 win at Valencia on Sunday, lifting his side to fourth place in LaLiga.It was the eighth and ninth goals of the season for the former Arsenal striker, who last found the net for the Gunners in October in a 3-1 win over Aston Villa.Frenkie de Jong and Pedri also scored for Barcelona, who looked much improved after struggling at the start of the season. Carlos Soler scored a consolation goal for the locals.The win lifted Barcelona into fourth place on 42 points from 24 games, tied with Atletico, which is fifth on goal difference. Real Madrid tops the table with 57 points.