Evergreen Joaquin signs contract extension with Betis

Joaquin signs contract extension with Betis

Real Betis captain Joaquin will continue his association with the club beyond the 2019-20 season after signing a contract extension.

Christopher Devine
26 December, 2019 21:57 IST

Joaquin in action for Real Betis. - Getty Images

Joaquin has signed a one-year contract extension with Real Betis, which will see him stay with the club until he is only a few weeks short of his 40th birthday.

The veteran former Spain winger's new deal for the 2020-21 season was announced by Betis on Thursday.

Joaquin, who turns 39, next July, became the oldest player to score a LaLiga hat-trick earlier this month, grabbing three goals inside the first 20 minutes of a match against Athletic Bilbao.

When he plays his next game after LaLiga's winter break, he will have represented Betis in three different decades.

He first represented the club from 2000 to 2006 and went on to play for Valencia, Malaga and Fiorentina before returning to Andalusia in 2015.