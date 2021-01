Valencia salvages draw with Cadiz but remains in deep trouble

Struggling Valencia rode its luck to earn a 1-1 draw at home to Cadiz on Monday, enough to climb out of the relegation zone but not enough to relieve the pressure on coach Javi Gracia, whose side's winless run stretched to eight La Liga games.

Cadiz went ahead in the second half when Anthony Lozano conjured up an overhead kick from close range, while the Honduran forward later hit the post with a header while team mate Juan Cala pounced on the rebound but saw his effort blocked on the line.

Valencia levelled when Uruguay striker Maxi Gomez headed in a cross from Jose Gaya in the 79th minute but it never looked likely to snatch a winning goal and were fortunate in the end to cling on for a draw.



READ: La Liga's big transfers struggle for starting berths

The team was let off the hook in the closing stages as Cadiz piled forward but failed to keep its composure when it got to the opposing area, while the visitor's Danish midfielder Jens Jonsson fizzed a shot just wide in added time.

The draw saw Valencia move up to 17th in the standings although it is level on 16 points with 18th-placed Elche, which has two games in hand. Cadiz is 10th on 20 points.

Gracia's side has failed to win a league game since thrashing Real Madrid 4-1 on Nov. 8 and its problems deepened when forward Kevin Gameiro, one of few experienced players left after a summer clearout, hobbled off injured in the first half.

The coach, who offered to resign from the role in October after he said the club had broken promises to him about signing players, could now be heading for an imminent exit.

Valencia-based newspaper Superdeporte said owner Peter Lim and president Anil Murthy were set to discuss the coach's future on Tuesday or Wednesday, suggesting reserve team manager Oscar Fernandez could take temporary charge.

Gracia said he was still fully focused on the job, however.

"I will keep working with the mindset that I'm going to be at Valencia for a very long time and I'm 100% dedicated and hopeful of turning things around," he said.

"I believe in the attitude of the players and am sure that the harder we work and the more experience we gain we'll pick up more points and get better results."