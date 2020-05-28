Football La-Liga La-Liga LaLiga would have ended if Real Madrid were top, says former Barcelona president LaLiga would not be restarting if Real Madrid was top when it was suspended, according to a former Barcelona president. Dejan Kalinic 28 May, 2020 11:54 IST Real Madrid is 56 points, two points behind leader Barcelona, after 27 LaLiga games this season. - Getty Images Dejan Kalinic 28 May, 2020 11:54 IST Former Barcelona president Joan Gaspart claimed LaLiga would have been cancelled if Real Madrid was top of the table when the season was suspended.The LaLiga campaign is set to get back underway next month, with Barcelona holding a two-point lead over Madrid with 11 games left to play.But Gaspart, who was Barca president from 2000 to 2003, said it would have been different if Madrid was leading the league when it was suspended in March due to the coronavirus pandemic."If Madrid had finished as leader before the confinement, LaLiga would have ended," he told Tertulia del 10 del Barca, via AS, on Wednesday.While Barcelona will aim to clinch the LaLiga title, it continues to be linked with former star Neymar, who could return to the club from Paris Saint-Germain.READ: La Liga gets green light for Monday and Friday matches Gaspart hopes the Brazil international ends up back at Camp Nou, where he left in 2017 for a world-record €222million."I would love to see Neymar at Barca. I understand that he can still contribute," he said."What I don't know is the fine print. I forgive what it takes to get him back. I would like him to play for Barca." Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos