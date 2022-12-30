La-Liga

LaLiga: Barcelona's Lewandowski cleared to face Espanyol

Reuters
30 December, 2022 18:38 IST
Barcelona’s Robert Lewandowski reacts as he is expulsed from the pitch after receiving a second yellow card during the Spanish league football match against CA Osasuna at El Sadar stadium in Pamplona. | Photo Credit: AFP

Striker Robert Lewandowski will be available for Barcelona’s match against Espanyol after a Spanish court overturned his suspension, the LaLiga leader said on Friday.

Pele in Kolkata: When the emperor took on Mohun Bagan in the City of Joy

The 34-year-old was shown a yellow card for dragging back Nacho Vidal in the 11th minute and 20 minutes later received his second after appearing to elbow David Garcia in the face.

According to the RFEF Officiating Committee, Lewandowski was given a three-game ban due to a gesture towards the official after he was shown the red card that was of “contemptuous attitude towards the referees”.

Last month, Barcelona said it would appeal the ban. According to reports in Spanish media, its appeal was rejected by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) earlier this month.

“The dispute settlement court in Madrid issued a precautionary measure against the suspension imposed by the court of arbitration for sport, meaning the Polish international will be able to line up against Espanyol,” Barcelona said in a statement.

Barcelona, which has a two-point lead over Real Madrid at the top of the table after 14 games, hosts city rival Espanyol on Saturday.

