Messi 'without a doubt' the best ever, says Bartomeu

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has no doubt Lionel Messi is the greatest player of all-time.

Messi, 32, is tipped to win a record sixth Ballon d'Or on Monday after enjoying another fine year.

The Argentina forward is often discussed among the greatest players ever, alongside the likes of Diego Maradona, Pele and Cristiano Ronaldo.

But Bartomeu, whose club celebrated its 120th anniversary on Friday, has no doubt.

"Without a doubt Leo Messi is the best player in football history, he has made a huge mark on the world of football," he told the club's website.

"There is no club in the world that has had as much success as Barca, with a player that has won six Golden Boots or has five Ballon d'Or awards.

"He is a different player, who changes the dynamics of a game and creates incredible moments.

"It has helped us to be more global and, compared to other times, has created a very strong era and we will be transformed by this era of the team and Messi."

Barcelona is top of La Liga ahead of visiting Atletico Madrid on Sunday.