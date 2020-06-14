Messi sets new La Liga record with 20th goal of the season

Lionel Messi set another La Liga milestone on Saturday as Barcelona made a winning return to the pitch with a 4-0 thrashing of Real Mallorca.

The Argentinian is now the only player to score 20 or more goals in Spain's top flight in 12 consecutive seasons.

Messi, who made his debut for Barca in 2004, is La Liga's highest goalscorer of all time with 439 goals in 475 appearances and is also the league's top goal provider with 185 assists to his name. He also holds the records for most league hat-tricks (36) and most goals scored in a single season when he notched up 50 goals in 2011-12.

Arturo Vidal opened the scoring in the second minute, before Messi provided Martin Brathwaite's 37th minute goal and Jordi Alba's 79th minute strike. Messi then capped off another stellar performance with a goal in the third minute of the injury time to make it 4-0.