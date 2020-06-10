Football La-Liga La-Liga Messi set to play against Mallorca, says Barcelona boss Quique Setien Barcelona head coach Quique Setien is confident that Lionel Messi will be able to feature against Real Mallorca. Team Sportstar 10 June, 2020 10:34 IST Lionel Messi training on Monday. - AP Team Sportstar 10 June, 2020 10:34 IST Barcelona head coach Quique Setien is confident that Lionel Messi will be able to feature against Real Mallorca. Even though the superstar returned to training on Monday, concerns remained over his quadriceps injury. La Liga resumes on Thursday following a three-month break enforced by the coronavirus pandemic, and leader Barca – two points clear of Real Madrid through 27 game – will play Mallorca on Saturday."We didn't have any doubts over his availability against Mallorca There have also been others with (injury) problems. He stopped (training) out of precaution," Setien told Catalunya Radio.READ: 'No problems' for Messi to face MallorcaSuarez fitLuis Suarez, however, has been declared fit to play for Barcelona in its last 11 matches of the season. He recovered from the knee operation he underwent in January. Suarez had surgery on the external meniscus of his right knee at the start of the year, having struggled with the issue for several months at that point.READ: Spanish football to hold minute silence in memory of coronavirus victimsSetien, however, is unsure whether the 33-year-old Uruguay international forward will start away to Mallorca. "It's something that we have to talk about," Setien said. "I'm sure he could play from the start. It would be hasty for him to play the whole match. We don't know if he'll play from start to finish. He's doing very well, but we have to avoid putting him at risk..." Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos