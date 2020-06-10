Messi set to play against Mallorca, says Barcelona boss Quique Setien

Barcelona head coach Quique Setien is confident that Lionel Messi will be able to feature against Real Mallorca.

Even though the superstar returned to training on Monday, concerns remained over his quadriceps injury. La Liga resumes on Thursday following a three-month break enforced by the coronavirus pandemic, and leader Barca – two points clear of Real Madrid through 27 game – will play Mallorca on Saturday.

"We didn't have any doubts over his availability against Mallorca There have also been others with (injury) problems. He stopped (training) out of precaution," Setien told Catalunya Radio.

Suarez fit

Luis Suarez, however, has been declared fit to play for Barcelona in its last 11 matches of the season. He recovered from the knee operation he underwent in January. Suarez had surgery on the external meniscus of his right knee at the start of the year, having struggled with the issue for several months at that point.

Setien, however, is unsure whether the 33-year-old Uruguay international forward will start away to Mallorca. "It's something that we have to talk about," Setien said. "I'm sure he could play from the start. It would be hasty for him to play the whole match. We don't know if he'll play from start to finish. He's doing very well, but we have to avoid putting him at risk..."